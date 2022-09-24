Karachi [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): Following his side's 63-run win against Pakistan in third T20I at Karachi, England skipper Moeen Ali praised young batters Will Jacks and Harry Brook for their performances.

Unbeaten half-centuries from Ben Duckett and Harry Brook and a three-wicket haul by pacer Mark Wood guided England to a 63-run win over Pakistan in the third T20I of the seven-match series in Karachi on Friday.

"Felt it was a brilliant win. Ruthless tonight. That partnership was outstanding. Brook is showing what a player he can become potentially for the future. For us he is amazing. Guys have got a bit of experience from the PSL (Pakistan Super League), saw Will Jacks take it to the bowlers and showed intent. Amazing for England, still a few players who are not here, so great for our cricket [on squad depth]. That was really quick, he bowled serious pace, its nice to see him come back. He is a massive part of our team and for the World Cup we need him firing like that [on Mark Wood]," said Moeen in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, England once again has an upper hand over the hosts with a 2-1 lead in the series.

In the first innings, England posted a massive 221/3 in their quota of 20 overs. Brook hit an unbeaten 81 off 35 balls with eight fours and five sixes while Duckett hit an unbeaten 70 off 42 balls with eight fours and a six. The debutant Will Jacks also showed attacking intent at the top order, scoring 40 in just 22 balls with eight fours.

Spinner Usman Qadir was the leading bowler for Pakistan with 2/48. Mohammad Hasnain also took a wicket.

Chasing 222, Pakistan never really looked threatening, losing wickets at regular intervals. At the end of the powerplay, things looked ugly for them at 29/4. Their key batters, Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam could score eight runs each.

Only Shan Masood (65*) and Khushdil Shah (29) could contribute some decent knocks for their side. They stitched a 62-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pakistan finished at 158/8 in 20 overs thanks to another 52-run stand between Masood and Mohammad Nawaz (19). But they could not keep up with the required run rate and lost the match by 63 runs.

Wood (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. Adil Rashid also took 2/32. Pacers Reece Topley and Sam Curran took one wicket each.

Brook was named as the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 81*. (ANI)

