Amman [Jordan], August 16 (ANI): Wrestler Mohit Kumar on Wednesday created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan.

With this, he has become the fourth Indian Freestyle Wrestler to win a Junior World Championship.

Apart from Mohit Kumar, Sagar Jaglan also claimed a silver medal in FS 79kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal FS 97kg category on Day second of the event.

Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India to earn a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019).

Antim Panghal, who won a gold medal at the previous edition, is the only woman to have done so.

So far, India has won a total of four medals with one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. (ANI)

