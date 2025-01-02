Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 1 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina provided fitness updates on Greg Stewart and Dimitri Petratos ahead of the team's game against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday.

The Mariners are top of the standings, leading second-placed Bengaluru FC by two points and have lost just one of their last ten games in the league, as per a press release from ISL. They have secured nine wins, two losses and two draws, giving them a total of 29 points.

The Kolkata Giants are now set to enter a key phase in the season which could decide the fate of their challenge for silverware this season.

Mohun Bagan SG has suffered injuries to some key players and has also had some absentees in recent games. Molina shed light on the availability of some of these players ahead of their first match of the new year.

"Greg Stewart is in the squad for Hyderabad FC. He is not 100 per cent fit but he will be with us," Molina said on New Year's Day as quoted by an ISL press release.

"Dimitri Petratos is still recovering from his injury. We will need to wait a little bit more. Ashique is still recovering. He is not ready," he added.

After delivering a mixed bag of positive and negative team news, Molina also shed light on Manvir Singh's availability for the Hyderabad FC game. The striker was absent from the team training as he got married last week.

"Manvir Singh is getting married, he is coming back today. Even though he hasn't been training for the last 3-4 days, I want him with the team. He will be on the bench," Molina said.

Defender Tom Aldred also had his say on his teammates who are recovering from injuries.

"Both (Dimi and Stewart) are returning to full fitness and that will be massive for us from now till the end of the season. Irrespective of whether they are fit or not, we have to keep clean sheets and work hard," he said.

The Mariners will look to extend their lead at the top of the table against Hyderabad FC ahead of the big Kolkata derby on January 11. (ANI)

