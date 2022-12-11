Navi Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney tore into the Indian bowling attack with their belligerent knocks to power Australia 187 for one in the second women's T20 International here on Sunday.

After asking Australia in to bat considering the dew factor, India were not able to put any sort of pressure on the rampaging visitors.

McGrath (70 not out off 51 balls) and opener Mooney (82 not out off 54 balls) shared an entertaining 158-run stand off 99 balls for their second successive 100-plus stand. The partnership was highest ever for Australia for any wicket in T20s.

Like the series opener, the hosts were able to take only one wicket in the innings.

Alyssa Healy (25 off 15) was the sole batter to be dismissed when she was caught at backward point off spinner Deepti Sharma.

Barring Deepti, all the other bowlers were taken to the cleaners by McGrath and Mooney.

Left-hander Mooney collected 13 fours while McGrath smashed 10 fours and a six. While Mooney was more conventional in her stroke making, McGrath used the long handle well.

They scored boundaries at will, making the Indian attack look toothless.

Australia skipper Healy looked in menacing touch as well before getting out against the run of play. PTI

