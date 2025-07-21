New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse on Monday hailed Special Olympics Bharat boys' football team's feat of defending the title at the Gothia Cup, in Gothenburg, Sweden recently.

The Indian team beat Poland 3-1 to retain the trophy, which they had also won last year.

Saheer Muhammed, with seven goals, was the highest goal-getter for India in the tournament, while Ankush Kumar scored three and Stalin Kumar two. Tarun Kumar and Biki Duley scored a goal each.

The Gothia Cup is the largest international youth football tournament, with the Special Olympics Trophy category, established in 2011, providing a platform for athletes with diverse cognitive abilities.

"The consecutive accomplishments of our Special Olympics Bharat team at the Gothia Cup are a profound statement of determination, resilience, and the limitless potential inherent in every individual," said Khadse in a release.

"This embodies the true essence of Viksit Bharat - a developed India where every citizen is empowered, celebrated, and contributes significantly to our nation's collective glory. Our champions have not merely won a tournament; they have broken barriers and shattered stereotypes, inspiring countless individuals across our nation and beyond," she said.

The contingent, comprising 10 players and seven support staff, was fully supported by the Sports Ministry.

The minister said the Gothia Cup's focus on empowering individuals with diverse cognitive abilities exemplifies the transformative power of sports in advancing health, education, and leadership.

"The Gothia Cup triumph stands as a testament to the collaborative strength of government, corporates, and sports federations. This support ecosystem, nurtured by Special Olympics Bharat under the leadership of Mallika Nadda, with vital corporate backing, ensures that every victory, every effort, is truly 'ours' – a triumph for all of India."

This edition of the Gothia Cup brought together over 1900 teams from more than 70 countries, making it the world's largest and most inclusive youth football tournament.

