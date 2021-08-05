Styria [Austria], August 5 (ANI): Motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi on Thursday announced his retirement from motorcycle Grand Prix racing at the end of 2021.

Over a career spanning more than a quarter of a century, the Italian has carved out a legend that will be hard to match or surpass, either on-track or off.

Also Read | Kashmir Premier League 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming and Telecast, Controversy and All You Need to Know Ahead of KPL T20 Tournament.

Nine World Championships, 115 wins and 235 podiums, and being the only competitor in history to win titles in the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc, and MotoGP categories, mean Rossi's name will forever feature in the history books.

But his unique brand of charisma, speed, race craft, and world domination - plus a dash of rock and roll - have made the Italian something more than a rider. The 'Doctor' has become an icon.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could be Recipient of Newly-Named Paolo Rossi Award: Reports.

"I said I would take a decision for next year after the summer break, and I decided to stop at the end of the season. Unfortunately, this will be my last half season as a MotoGP rider," Valentino Rossi said in a statement.

"And it's difficult, it's a very sad moment because it's difficult to say it and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle, I've done that for I think more or less 30 years!

"Next year, my life will change. But it was great, I've enjoyed it very much, it's been a long, long journey and it was really, really fun. It's 25, 26 years in the World Championship, so it was great. And I had a unforgettable moments with all my guys, the guys who work for me, so... I don't have a lot to say! Just this," he added.

At the venue that saw Rossi take his first podium back in 1996, he announced that 2021 will be his 26th and final season in Grand Prix motorcycle racing.

But the VR46 name will remain a key presence in the paddock, adding a premier class team next season, and the man himself will forever remain that which very few can claim: a motorcycling and sporting icon.

"I had a very long career and fortunately I won a lot of races, but I have some moments and victories that are unforgettable. Pure joy. Some things where I laughed for a week and after 10 days I'd still be laughing, wonder why and remember the race," said Rossi.

"It's difficult, yes. A difficult decision but you need to understand... I think in the end in sport, the results make the difference. So at the end I think it's the right way. It's difficult because I had the chance to race for my team in MotoGP, together with my brother, something that I would like.

"But it's ok like this I think... we have another half season, I don't know how many races, I think it will be more difficult when we arrive at the last race, but for now it's just to say my decision to everyone. I can't complain about my career," he added.

Action from MotoGP Michelin Grand Prix of Styria Qualifying Race and Main Race will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Saturday, from 16:00 Hrs (4:00 pm IST) and Sunday, from 14:15 Hrs (02:15 pm IST) onwards respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)