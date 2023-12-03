Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Indian bowling attack dominated the game and helped India to beat Australia by 6 runs in the fifth T20I match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Following the win in Bengaluru, the 'Men in Blue' secured the series by 4-1.

Mukesh Kumar made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Aussie opener Josh Philippe for 4 runs from 4 balls in the 2.3 overs (AUS 22-1).

Ravi Bishnoi dismissed another in form Travis Head for 28 runs from 18 balls in the 4.5 overs (AUS 47-2).

Bishnoi picked up another big wicket after he dismissed Aaron Hardie for six runs from 10 balls in 6.6 overs (AUS 55-3).

Tim David had to leave the crease after Axar Patel dismissed him in the 13.2 overs for 17 runs from 17 balls (AUS 102-4).

In the 14.6 overs, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Ben McDermott for 54 runs for 36 balls (AUS 116-5).

Matthew Short scored 16 runs from 11 balls and was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar in the 16.3 overs (AUS 129-6).

Mukesh picked up his third wicket after he dismissed Ben Dwarshuis for a duck in the 16.4 overs.

Arshdeep Singh displayed a stellar performance in the last over of the game and dismissed Aussie skipper Matthew Wade for 22 runs for 15 runs in the 19.3 overs (AUS 151-8).

On the other hand, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh led the Indian bowling attack after they bagged three and two wickets respectively. Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets in his four-over spell. While Axar Patel took one wicket.

Following the six-wicket win in the fifth T20I match, India became the second team to clinch the most wins against a team in the 20-over format. The 'Men in Blue' defeated Australia 19 times.

Suryakumar Yadav's side also registered the second lowest victory margins in the history of 'IND vs AUS' in T20I format.

After winning the toss Australia decided to field first. Following this, India got off to a flying start with Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge with the bat for Men in Blue in the powerplay.

His quick-fire 21 off 15 balls in overcast conditions came to an end at the hands of Jason Behrendorff.

Ruturaj Gaikwad followed in the footsteps of Jaiswal in the next over by Ben Dwarshuis. The right-handed batter once again took his time to settle on the pitch but failed to accelerate and went back after scoring 10(12).

Wickets continued to tumble in the middle overs while Shreyas Iyer stuck onto his end. Unlike the previous games, Rinku Singh was ineffective in the middle and departed after scoring 6 off 8 balls.

Jitesh Sharma (24 off 16 balls) came in and played his usual style of play. Before walking back to the pavilion he struck three boundaries and a maximum.

Axar Patel spent some time on the pitch with Shreyas and stitched up a 46-run partnership.

Behrendorff got the better of Patel and ended his counter-attacking knock of 31 off 21 balls.

The stage was set for Shreyas (53) to finish off the innings in style for India but he got undone by Nathan Ellis's yorker which was bowled at a speed of 140 kmph.

Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh stole a couple of singles at the end to propel India to a score of 160/8. (ANI)

