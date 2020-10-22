Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Thursday signed Moroccan mid-fielder Ahmed Jahouh for a two-year term.

The 32-year-old started his career with Ittihad Khemisset before moving to Moghreb Tétouan in 2010.

Jahouh plied his trade at Moghreb for five seasons, winning two league titles in the process. He also featured in his last season at the club under then coach Sergio Lobera.

He then played for Raja Casablanca and FUS Rabat, both in Morocco.

In 2017, Jahouh re-united with Lobera in India at FC Goa. He became a key figure for the Goan side over the next three seasons, making 56 league appearances and winning the 2019-20 ISL League Shield and the 2019 Super Cup.

"I have spent three years in India and I believe that I have a lot left to achieve. When I spoke with the management at Mumbai City about targets and the vision they have, I was convinced that this club is where I wanted to be. And of course, a chance to reunite once again with coach Lobera was too good to pass," Jahouh said in a statement issued by the club.

Head coach Lobera, on his part, said the Moroccan is someone "who can control the game."

"He is an exceptional player and having worked with Ahmed before, I know he can make a difference. He has the experience to help us in the games and he can help bring the best out of those around him as well.

"Ahmed will fit in perfectly with the extremely talented squad we are building here," said Lobera.

