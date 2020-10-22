Chennai Super Kings management has been quite unhappy with the performance of many senior players in the tournament this year in IPL. CSK currently stands on number eight of the IPL 2020 winning only three games out of 10. Now, this the first-time scenario for the team that they are at the bottom of the table as they have always lived up to the expectations of being in the top four. Needless to say that the team management is quite unhappy with the performance of the players and a few of the seniors could even be axed from the side. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs MI IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The management is raising a lot of questions on the captaincy of MS Dhoni as he is currently backing many non-performing players like Kedar Jadhav who has been inconsistent in the season so far. At least this is what the reports have been suggesting. “See as Fleming has said, lot of chinks in the armour has been exposed this time. Some tough calls surely will be taken. The only issue is there is little time between now and the next edition”, a source was quoted as saying in the report by InsideSport.

Which means most of the senior players could be shown the door. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina are already done with their contracts and it is very likely that the Chennai Super Kings might not consider renewing them. Also if Dhoni continues to play this way IPL 2021 could be his last season.

