Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Mumbai City on Saturday named Czech Republic's Petr Kratky as the new head coach of the club ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Kratky continues his journey within the City Football Group as he arrives from sister club Melbourne City. The 42-year-old joins Mumbai City in his new role until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore Team in WPL 2024: Players Bought by RCB-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Kratky enjoyed a 15-year playing career as a right back and represented some of the biggest Czech clubs, including Mlada Boleslav and Slovan Liberec before finishing his career with Heidelberg United in Australia.

He then joined A-League side Melbourne City as an academy coach, taking charge of the club's developmental squad in the NPL2, before coaching them in the NPL Seniors.

Also Read | WPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Chamari Athapaththu Goes Unsold, Annabel Sutherland Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore.

Following Des Buckingham's move from Melbourne to Mumbai in October 2021, Kratky was promoted to the role of assistant coach of Melbourne City's first team. As assistant, the Czech-Australian coach served under Patrick Kisnorbo, Rado Vidosic and most recently, under Aurelio Vidmar.

During his seven-year stint at Melbourne City, Kratky coached and nurtured several young players from his developmental squad, creating a pathway for them into senior football.

As an assistant coach, Kratky was instrumental in guiding Melbourne City to consecutive A-League Men's Premiers titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

"I am excited to embark on this new opportunity at Mumbai City FC and to continue working as part of the City Football Group. One thing that I value most within CFG is that we are aligned by the same vision and philosophy which is centred around playing the City way," Kratky said in a release.

"Our philosophy has the overarching goal to succeed, and I'm very excited to get started in Mumbai as I know the club has set strong foundations for long-term success. I hope to build on everything Mumbai City has achieved in recent years and to uphold our proud legacy of winning whilst playing attractive football."

Kratky will take charge in his first game for the Islanders against FC Goa in the ISL on December 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)