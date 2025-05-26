Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Mumbai Indians scored 184 for seven against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for MI with 57 off 39 balls while there were two wickets apiece for Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak, who was, however, smashed for 23 runs in his final over by Suryakumar and Naman Dhir.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 184/7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57; Arshdeep Singh 2/28, Marco Jansen 2/34, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/44). PTI AH

