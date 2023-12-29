Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Mumbai Khiladis will continue their hunt for the maiden win in the second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho when they clash with Chennai Quick Guns while defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will aim to continue their winning run against Gujarat Giants on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Mumbai Khiladis will come into the match having conceded a narrow 3-point loss in their previous game against Odisha Juggernauts. Hrushikesh Murchavade, who won the best defender award in the previous match by staying on the mat for more than three minutes and notching up two points in attack as well, stated that Mumbai have a balanced squad and will use the right strategy in the match against Odisha.

"Overall, our team is really strong and we will register a win very soon. We have good attackers, defenders and all-rounders which provides us the right balance. Our team gave a tough fight to defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the previous match and I am sure we will be able to do better in the next game as well. Chennai Quick Guns have a balanced team as well and we will go for the win with the right strategy in place," commented Hrushikesh ahead of the match as quoted from UKK.

On the other hand, Odisha Juggernauts are currently on top of the table with eight points from three matches after two wins and a draw and captain Dipesh More emphasized on continuing the winning momentum in the league.

Dipesh More said, "We are really confident at the moment as we are the defending champions and currently on top of the table as well. We are playing against Gujarat Giants in the next game and they have a really good squad, so, we have to look not to repeat the mistakes we did in the last match and win the match. Our defence is our strength and we will bank on it in our forthcoming game as well." (ANI)

