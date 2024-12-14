Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Varun Muthappa of Karnataka will take on Anshul Mishra in the final of the All India Amateur Golf Championship of India here after winning close semifinal matches.

Muthappa beat Ayaan Gupta on the 19th hole after both players were level at the end of 18 holes, while in the other semifinal Anshul beat Anant Ahlawat on the 18th hole.

Muthappa, the eighth seed, and Anshul, seeded 15th, will battle it out in the 36-hole final.

A total number of 32 players qualified through the strokeplay event for the matchplay segment. After the first round, it came down to 16 players in the pre-quarterfinals of the prestigious event.

Results - pre-quarterfinals): 32-Arjun Singh Bhatia beat 17-Sukhman Singh 4 & 3; 8-Varun Muthappa beat 24-Akshath Sharma 3 & 2; 4-Ayaan Gupta beat 13-Sagar Uppal 3 & 2; 5-Aaditya Gupta beat 12-Umed 4 & 3; 2-Jaibir Singh Kang lost to 15-Anshul Mishra vs 2-up; 7-Tushar Pannu 21 beat 23-Rakshit Dahiya on 21st hole; 3-Jujhar Singh lost to 14-Anant S Ahlawat vs 3 & 2; 27-Ritesh beat 11-Deepak Yadav 3 & 2.

Quarterfinals: 32-Arjun Singh Bhatia lost to 8-Varun Muthappa 1-up; 4-Ayaan Gupta 20 beat 5-Aaditya Gupta 20th; 15-Anshul Mishra beat 7-Tushar Pannu 19th; 14-Anant S Ahlawat beat 27-Ritesh 6 & 5.

Semifinals: 8-Varun Muthappa beat 4-Ayaan Gupta 19th hole; 15-Anshul Mishra beat 14-Anant S Ahlawat 1-up.

