South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: On a high after clinching an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, South Africa would be out to bag a whitewash when they take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I on Saturday, December 14. You can check the South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team match scorecard here. The Proteas were superb with both bat and ball in the series opener which they won by 11 runs but it was the batters who overshadowed the bowlers in the second game where they chased down a 207-run target with three balls to spare. That was possible mostly due to a sparkling maiden T20I century by Reeza Hendricks who hit the Pakistan national cricket team bowlers to all corners of the ground and helped them gain victory. Rassie van der Dussen at the other end, played an impressive 66-run knock as well. Heinrich Klaasen would now want his bowlers to put up an improved performance in the third game of the series. South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2024: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Pakistan on the other hand, could not back up that special Saim Ayub performance with the ball in hand. The youngster, opening the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan, played some elegant strokes and also came up with mighty hits to power Pakistan to 206/5. The way he batted throughout the first innings gave hopes of a bright future for the youngster who narrowly missed out on hitting a maiden T20I century as he was stranded at the other end. Pakistan's bowling needs to be better than what it was in the SA vs PAK 2nd T20I if they are to clinch a consolation victory. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Johannesburg.

Squads:

South Africa National Cricket Team: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Dayyaan Galiem, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane

Pakistan National Cricket Team Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed