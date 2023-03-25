Imphal, Mar 25 (PTI) An injury time goal from Zhyrgalbek Uulu Kairat helped Kyrgyz Republic secure a 1-1 draw against Mynamar in a keenly-contested match of the Tri-Nation International football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Saturday.

Aung Thu had put Myanmar in the lead in the second half, before Zhyrgalbek levelled the scores late in injury time.

In the round-robin tournament, hosts India are now at the top of the table with three points from one match.

While Myanmar have finished their engagements with one point from two matches, the Kyrgyz Republic have one point from one match.

Myanmar needed a win to keep their hopes alive after a 0-1 defeat at the hands of India in their first game.

Kyrgyz Republic now face a must-win situation in their last match against India on March 28 if they aspire to take the trophy home.

On the other hand, a draw would be enough for the Blue Tigers to emerge triumphant in the tournament.

