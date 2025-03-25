Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 25 (ANI): For the first time ever the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) will introduce the first Women's Open Naga Wrestling Championship scheduled on March 28 at the 15th Edition of the Nagaland Wrestling Association Open Naga Wrestling Championship at Khuochiezie (Kohima Local Ground), Kohima. A total of 29 women will participate in the Wrestling Championship, an official from NWA confirmed ANI.

President Nagaland Wrestling Association, Vivolie Kezo on Tuesday said that the NWA has decided in its 1st General Assembly (2024-2028 tenure) on July 20, to promote Naga wrestling across all 17 tribes of Nagaland and beyond the state for national and international recognition, where many tribal leaders have responded positively, forming their own wrestling associations.

"This is going to be the first time in the history of NWA that in total 129 wrestlers, 100 men and 29 women from 10 tribes are participating in this open championship," he said the participating tribes are, Angami, Chakhesang. Zeliang, Lotha, Sumi, Pochury, Rengma, Chang, Ao and Phom.

The NWA will give its best for this promotional drive till it reach all 17 tribes in the state

Kezo informed that a historic participation of 129 wrestlers (100 men, 29 women) from 10 tribes will compete in the upcoming 15th Open Naga Wrestling and 1st Women's Open Naga Wrestling Championship.

He said that with support from the Nagaland Government, CM Neiphiu Rio, and Nagaland Olympic Association NOA Secretary General Abu Metha, Nagaland is planning to host the Asian Belt Wrestling Championship, and added that this will provide an opportunity for Naga wrestling to be included as a main event, but for international recognition under United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the sport must meet certain criteria:

1. Should allow both men and women for participation.2. Should be played in weight category.3. Point system have to be there.4. To use wrestling costume in the competition.

On the Preservation of Traditional Naga Wrestling, Kezo said that the Traditional Naga Wrestling will remain unchanged and will not include women's participation, and a new category, 'Naga Wrestling' (modified version for international recognition), will be introduced in events like the Hornbill Naga Wrestling Championship, Open Naga Wrestling Championship, and other national/international events.

Further, Kezo said that the Nagaland Wrestling Association seeks cooperation from all Naga communities to work together towards achieving international recognition while preserving the traditional essence of Naga wrestling.

The categories for the 2025 NWA Open Championship are: Men - (1) Open Category, (2) Below 90 Kg and (3) Below 75 Kg; Women - (1) 60 Kg & above and (2) below 60 Kg. (ANI)

