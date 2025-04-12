Lens (France), Apr 12 (AP) A goal in each half from Keito Nakamura gave Reims an historic 2-0 win at Lens in Ligue 1.

It was Reims' first league win against Lens since 1977 and a personal triumph for the Japanese winger.

Nakamura got the first after 33 minutes when he side-footed home from close range.

Nhoa Sangui did the hard work for the clincher, three minutes from time, taking the ball the length of the field before laying it off to Nakamura to curl the ball in from an angle.

Lens was unfortunate to leave empty handed in a match where it had most of the possession and chances and where Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf was elected man of the match.

The result lifted Reims out of the relegation playoff spot and into 14th. Lens was ninth. (AP)

