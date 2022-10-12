Florence, Oct 12 (AP) Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States eased into the second round of the Firenze Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Richard Gasquet.

Nakashima took little over an hour to see off the Frenchman and will next face Altug Celikbilek.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed at the hard-court tournament, beating Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 for the Kazakh player's 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season.

Oscar Otte will face the top-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after rallying to beat Márton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face another Italian in third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.

Mikael Ymer and Francesco Passaro also advanced.

It is the first time Florence is hosting a tour-level event since 1994. (AP)

