Dubai [UAE], January 26 (ANI): Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus has been named the ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024 on Sunday following exceptional performance for his national team in the last calendar year, according to ICC website.

Gerhard Erasmus produced an impressive level of consistency throughout the calendar year in both One Day International and T20 International cricket, scoring eight half-centuries and frequently delivering in the Namibia middle order with the bat.

The 29-year-old was a constant threat with his steady off-breaks, starting the year with a five-for against Nepal in Kirtipur and picking up important wickets throughout 2024.

Erasmus performed admirably on an individual level for Namibia at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, scoring a quality half-century against Scotland and lighting up the super over in his team's solitary win against Oman.

Erasmus showed his ability to mix it against the highest level of opponents when he held his own in a heavy defeat to Australia. The skipper was one of only two Namibia players to reach double figures, and his 36 from 43 balls was far and away the leading effort with the bat as his team posted 72 in 17 overs.

Erasmus ended 2024 with nearly identical records in ODIs and T20Is. In the 50-over game, he scored 364 runs at an average of 33.09 and took 18 wickets at 22.38 in his 12 matches. In T20Is Erasmus ended 2024 with 363 runs at an average of 33.00 and took 18 wickets at 13.61 in 13 matches, as per the ICC official website.

Erasmus was the top performer with both bat and ball when Namibia took on Scotland in a crunch Group B fixture at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He slammed a superb 31-ball 52 to top score in the first innings, helping his side reach a competitive total of 155/9.

With the ball he was excellent, removing two of Scotland's top three to bag individual figures of 2/29 from his four overs. Scotland pulled off a win on the day, but the Namibia captain could scarcely have done more for his team. (ANI)

