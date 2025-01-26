Tottenham Hotspur have endured a poor run in the English Premier League as they struggle at 15th in the points table. Ange Postecoglou’s men have lost four out of their last five league matches and the pressure will be on them when they take on Leicester City at home this evening. Spurs have always been a safe bet in terms of top four race but making it to Europe will need a miracle this term. Leicester City on the other hand are struggling in the relegation zone and to make matters worse, they have lost five on the bounce. Tottenham Hotspur versus Leicester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden Score Goal Each To Hand Defending Champions Hard-Fought Win.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, and Dominic Solanke are all missing in action for Tottenham Hotspur due to injuries. Son Heung Min will be the focal point in attack with Dejan Kulusevski in a new role as the second striker. He will switch roles with James Maddison and Richarlison. Pape Matar Sarr will be tasked with breaking up play in midfield.

Visitors Leicester City too have a few injury issues as the likes of Ricardo Perreira, Abdul Fatawu, and Wilfred Ndidi ruled out. The experience of Jamie Vardy will come in handy in the final third and he will be supported there by Facundo Buonanotte. Jordan Ayew and Stephy Mavididi have a key role to play on the wings.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024–25Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

15th-placed Tottenham Hotspur will host Leicester City, who are in the relegation zone in the Premier League 2024-25 standings on January 26. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, PL match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, viewing options below. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal Win While Bournemouth Stuns Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024–25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches are Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 HD and SD channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024–25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Spurs may lack momentum at the moment but they should find a way to win here.

