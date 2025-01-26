Al-Nassr will look to keep their outside hopes in the Saudi Pro League title race alive, when they take on Al Fateh in a league game at home this evening. The hosts are fourth in the standings with 32 points from 16 games. With two victories in their last three matches, their recent form looks good, but they need a string of wins to relatively mark their comeback. Stefano Pioli is an experienced manager at the helm of the club and his project involves getting the club back to the top. Opponents Al Fateh are rock bottom in the table, and it will take a special effort from them to put up a good showing here. Al-Nassr versus Al Fateh will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Khaleej 3–1 in Saudi Pro League 2024–2.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the forward line for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese skipper will be supported in the final third by Sadio Mane and Otavio. Marcelo Brozovic is the one that controls the tempo of the contest for the home side. Abdullah Al-Khaibari will push forward to join the attack whenever possible.

Peter Szappanos in goal for Al Fateh has his task cut out as he comes up against a team known for its creativity. Jason Denayer is known for his calmness at the back, and he will be leading the efforts here. Amine Sbai will slot in on the left wing with Matias Vargas on the opposite side. Djaniny is the focal point up top.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Fateh in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on January 26. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, SPL match will be played at Al -Awwal Park and it starts at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Contract With Al-Nassr Amid Speculation on Future at Saudi Pro League.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh online viewing option, read below.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need a subscription.

Al Nassr should secure a routine win in this game considering the confidence in the squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2025 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).