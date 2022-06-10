Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) Bengaluru FC on Friday announced that full-back Naorem Roshan Singh has signed a three-year extension to his current contract, keeping him with the Blues until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Roshan, who had a breakthrough campaign last term, picked up seven assists and one goal in the Indian Super League, and was named Emerging Player of the ISL.

"I've grown a lot as a footballer in my time here, and I believe this club presents me with the best environment to continue improving and contributing.

"I'm really looking forward to coming back to Bengaluru, and playing in front of the West Block Blues," said Roshan, upon the completion of formalities on his deal.

A product of the AIFF Academy, Roshan joined Bengaluru FC as part of the club's U18 Residential Academy in 2017, and made his debut for the Blues in their 2019 AFC Cup campaign, picking up an assist against Paro FC in Thimphu.

Having turned out for the national team at various age-group levels, Roshan was named in Igor Stimac's squad for India's international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus earlier this year, and is currently part of the team at the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

