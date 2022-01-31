Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Lt. Col. Arjun Patil secured the first place in the NEC Novice Fault & Out competition of the National Equestrian Championship at the Amateur Riders' Club in Mahalakshmi here.

The tournament, held under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India, saw participants vying for the top honours in two set of competitions here on Sunday.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

Riding Vladimir, 61 Cavalry's Patil clinched the top position as he finished his rounds in 75 seconds by achieving 22 score points.

The second and third positions were held by Maj. Kunal Malik and Shaurya Rai while riding their horses Chrispin 14 and Scotch, respectively.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli Quitting Test Captaincy, Says 'When I Heard It, I Was Really Surprised'.

Malik and Rai finished their rounds in 74 and 78 seconds and secured 20 score points each.

The second competition was for the players registered for Grade III Fault & Out, where Dhriti Wadhwa was awarded rank one as she finished her rounds in 78 second while riding Connor by securing 20 score points.

The second and third positions were held by Nitin Gupta and Krish Agarwal. They rode on their horses Hanna and Choubie De L'ermitage and finished their rounds in 78 and 75 seconds by achieving 19 and 18 score points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)