Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will face off against each other in the latest round of fixtures in Pakistan Super League 2022. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 31, 2022 (Monday) as both teams will be aiming to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Defending champions Multan Sultans have again started the season in brilliant fashion winning both of their opening games so far and will be hoping to continue this run. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators bounced back from their opening day defeat and will be hoping to build on that result. A victory will see the winners end the day at the top of the PSL 2022 table and the sides will be aiming for that.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2022 (Monday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India.

