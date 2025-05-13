New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has launched the National Esports Championship 2025 (NESC25) to select India's official contingent for the 17th World Esports Championship (WEC), organised by the International Esports Federation (IESF).

ESFI has also finalised India's squad for the BRICS Esports Championship 2025, where Gurashish "Soul" Singh and Shubham Khorwal will represent the nation in Tekken 8, according to ESFI release.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Former Team India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Opens Up On Star Cricketer’s Adieu to Longest Format, Says ‘He Never Liked Practice Matches’.

The IESF's flagship tournament is the most prestigious international esports competition on the calendar, bringing together elite talent from across the globe. The national qualifiers, running online from May 22, will feature top Indian athletes competing in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and DOTA 2, with registrations open till May 19. Matches will be streamed live on ESFI's official YouTube channel. Furthermore, last year's NESC winner in eFootball will be granted a direct slot at the 17th WEC, following the game's removal from the previous edition's lineup.

Speaking on the occasion, ESFI Director Lokesh Suji said: "India's recent historic gold medal wins at the WAVES Esports Championship have proven that our athletes can deliver on the global stage. With NESC25, we aim to carry that momentum forward and deepen our international impact. Our vision is clear--to make India an esports superpower through structured pathways, high-performance platforms, and consistent global representation."

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: New Fullbacks and Centre Backs; Future of Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez and Other Likely Incomings and Departures in Los Blancos Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

Alongside WEC preparations, ESFI has finalised the Indian roster for the upcoming BRICS Esports Championship 2025, set to take place at VK Play Arena in Moscow from May 28 to June 3. After a fierce double-elimination qualifier featuring 60 players from across the country, Gurashish "Soul" Singh emerged victorious, followed closely by Shubham Khorwal. Both athletes will represent India in Tekken 8 at the BRICS event--where the nation made history with a silver in the previous edition. As part of Russia's official sports calendar, the tournament will see participation from China, South Africa, the UAE, Turkey, and more.

Speaking on his triumph and the chance to represent India at BRICS, Soul said: "While I have achieved strong placements in significant tournaments as well as have won many smaller ones, I had not secured a 1st place in any major event until now- NESC 2025 marks my first major tournament victory. This is just the beginning, as I have to represent my country at the BRICS E-Sports Championship, and I'll keep trying my all."

Shubham, who finished fourth at the BRICS Esports Championship 2024, highlighted his goals for this edition: "As I prepare for the upcoming BRICS Esports Championship, every session is about pushing my limits. Representing India on an international stage is a responsibility I take seriously, and this time, I'm aiming for the podium."

As the apex governing body for esports in India, ESFI has been at the forefront of promoting competitive gaming, playing a pivotal role in events like the Asian Games 2018, 2022, the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, and the BRICS Esports Championship 2024. Having affiliations with the International Esports Federation, Asian Esports Federation and Global Esports Federation, ESFI is committed to elevating India's presence in the global esports landscape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)