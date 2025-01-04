Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand), Jan 4 (PTI) The 38th National Games' torch 'Tejaswini' reached Bageshwar on Saturday with the district sports officials and sports lovers welcoming it.

Uttarakhand is hosting the event for the first time later this month.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the torch rally of the Games from Haldwani on December 26, which will reach Dehradun on January 25 after visiting 99 places in 13 districts.

The torch reached Haldwani's Gaulapar Stadium on way to Nainital on December 27.

The National Games will be held from January 28 to February 14 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun, and its mascot, anthem, logo, tagline and jersey were unveiled by the chief minister.

The purpose of the torch rally is to connect more people with the Games, said the state's sports minister Rekha Arya.

"The voyage of Tejaswini, that began from Dehradun, will culminate in the state capital after travelling a total distance of 3823 km across the state," she said.

