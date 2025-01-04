Bengaluru is second in the points table with 27 points from 13 games and will face Jamshedpur in an away tie this evening. With Mohun Bagan flying high in the league, it is imperative for Bengaluru to keep pressure on the Kolkata giants as they lead the chasing pack. Their recent form has been good as they have managed two wins in their last three games. Host Jamshedpur is fifth in the standings with 21 points from 12 games. They too like Bengaluru have played some quality football in the last few matches and will be confident ahead of this tie. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Stephan Eze missed out for Jamshedpur as he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the last game. There is no injury in the squad which is a positive. Javi Siverio will be the key figure in the attack while playmaking duties will be handled by the experienced Javi Hernandez. Rei Tachikawa and Sourav Das will slot in as the two box-to-box midfielders.

Sunil Chhetri has been brilliant for Bengaluru this term and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Jorge Pereyra Diaz has supported him well in the attacking third alongside Ryan Williams. Suresh Wangjam with his energy in midfield will try and break up opposition play. Check out Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC viewing options below.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pushing for a top-spot, Bengaluru FC will face Jamshedpur FC on matchday 13. The Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online for free. It will be a great match with both sides currently in the top form.

