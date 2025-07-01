Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], July 1 (ANI): Suruchi Inder Singh continued remarkable form this season, finishing on top of T4 10m Pistol Women event while Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary took the top spot in the men's event in the final day of the National Selection Trials 3 & 4 (Rifle & Pistol) for Group 'A' athletes being held here at the Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur. Both athletes also topped their respective qualification rounds with high scores of 588 and 587, respectively.

Suruchi dominated the finals once again from the start and finished with a score of 244.3, which was 3.1 more than Anjali Shekhawat, who finished in second. The experienced Rahi Sarnobat secured another podium finish with a score of 221.6. Olympians Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh finished in fourth and fifth places, respectively, with scores of 202.5 and 179.6. Sainyam, K.M Priyanka Patel and D. Padma completed the final lineup.

Suruchi shot a brilliant 588-20x in qualification to finish on top ahead of Anjali and Rahi who shot 584-25x and 579-23x to finish in the top three. Priyanka Patel (579-18x), Sainyam (579-16x), Manu (577-21x), D. Padma (577-21x) and Esha (577-18x) completed the top eight.

"There's really no big secret to how I shoot. I don't look at the clock or think about how fast I'm going, I just keep shooting until it's done. The rhythm takes over, and everything flows naturally, and that's probably what helps me stay focused. For now, I'm looking forward to the Haryana State Championships and then we head into the national camp. Step by step, I just want to keep doing my best, said Suruchi after her double wins in the trials.

In the men's final, Saurabh secured the top spot with a score of 245.7, 0.4 ahead of Subhash Sihag, who finished with a score of 245.3. Aditya Malra took the third spot with a score of 223.5. T3 winner Samrat Rana finished in fourth while Ujjawal Malik, Ajay Kumar Ambawat, Amit Sharma and Rajan Tomar were the other finalists.

Earlier in the qualification, Saurabh finished ahead of the field with a score of 587. The competition for the top eight places were fiercely contested with Ujjawal (583-22x), Rajan Tomar (583-21x), Amit Sharma (582-24x), Subhash Sihag (582-22x), Ajay Kumar (582-19x), Aditya (582-18x) and Samrat (582-17x) completing the lineup.

50m 3P Rifle Prone Men Results

1. Goldi Gurjar - 625.0

2. Parikshit Singh Brar - 624.2

3. Akhil Sheoran - 623.7.(ANI)

