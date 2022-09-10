Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) Bengaluru's 12-year old school boy Shreyas Hareesh (Rockers Racing) secured a lights-to-flag victory, his first, in the novice (Stock 165cc) category, beating riders almost twice his age in the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.

Also Read | Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open 2022 Final Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women’s Singles Tennis Match in India?.

Meanwhile, KY Ahamed led a 1-2-3 finish for Petronas TVS Racing team in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category while Pacer Yamaha enjoyed a double podium with Prabhu Arunagiri taking a win and team-mate Mathana Kumar finishing third behind Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing's Rajiv Sethu in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race.

Also Read | India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs ENG W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Ahamed, Deepak Ravikumar, and Jagan Kumar finished in that order in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category with defending champion Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1) limping home in seventh place after losing the gear-shift lever in the second lap and the engine stuck in fifth gear.

Later, in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category race, Prabhu Arunagiri snatched a dramatic win, closely followed by Sethu and Mathana Kumar. The trio crossed the finish-line almost locked together after championship leader Mathana Kumar conceded his track position in the last lap, running wide at Turn-11, to fall from first to third. The race was reduced to five laps due to a delayed start with pole-sitter KY Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) starting from the pit-lane.

Earlier, Shreyas, a sixth standard student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, started from P3 on the grid, but was in the lead even before Turn-1 and then hung on to notch his maiden win in the category. It was his first outing in the novice class this season, having skipped the previous three rounds.

Shreyas, weighing only 31 kg, showed consistent pace over six laps to win from Axor Sparks Racing pair of Rohan R from Coimbatore and Mumbai's Kayan Zubin Patel. Finishing fourth was pole-sitter and championship leader Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing) from Hubballi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)