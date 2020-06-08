Sports News | Natural Ability, Drive to Improve Make Kohli a Record-breaking Batsman: Williamson

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Natural ability married to insatiable hunger for improvement -- that's New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's assessment of his India counterpart Virat Kohli and his record-breaking batting achievements.

Williamson highlighted the difference in Kohli in comparison to 2008 when he made his ODI debut.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Posts Pic With Wife Ritika Sajdeh on Beach, Wishes Fans on World Oceans Day 2020, Says â€˜Letâ€™s Keep Our Ocean and Life Under Water Healthyâ€™.

"You can say that it was only a matter of time before he (Kohli) was making some strong inroads to the full international scene," Williamson was quoted as saying in Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"At the moment, leading the way in cricket and setting the standard as a batter and breaking all these records. A lot of that probably has to come down to his maturity, his ability to make very good decisions," he said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Inspires Other Teammates Just Like Javed Miandad: Former Pakistan Batsman Aamer Sohail Decodes Indian Captainâ€™s Greatness.

Williamson said he is fortunate to have played against Kohli. "Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you're marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out," he said. "It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress and journey."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)