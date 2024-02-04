Colombo (Sri Lanka), Feb 4 (AP) Fast bowler Naveed Zadran picked up four wickets to help Afghanistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 439 runs in its first innings on the third day of the only cricket test against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan was 35 without loss at lunch on Sunday, trailing the hosts by 206 runs. They were bowled out for 198 in the first innings.

Ibrahim Zadran was batting on 21 with Noor Ali Zadran on 12.

Sri Lanka resumed the day on 410-6 with Sadeera Samarawickrama batting on 21. Chamika Gunasekara who is playing his first test joined him at the crease as Sri Lanka's top scorer Angelo Mathews (141) was out hit wicket on the last delivery of the second day.

Samarawickrama (27) was dismissed with just 17 runs added Sunday when he caught by Rahmat Shah off Naveed Zadran.

Naveed Zadran bowled tailender Prabath Jayasuriya (2) with an inswinger and seamer Nijat Masood ended the innings bowling out Asitha Fernando (0).

Gunasekara (16) who was struck on the helmet by a Zadran bouncer had retired hurt after facing a few further deliveries and did not return to bat.

Kasun Rajith was used as the third seamer, a concussion substitute for Gunasekara, when Sri Lanka came out to bowl.

Naveed Zadran retuned 4-83 on his test debut.

Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal formed the backbone of Sri Lanka's first innings having shared 232 runs for the fourth wicket on Saturday.

Chandimal made 107, his 15th test century and Mathews recorded his 16th. Dimuth Karunaratne made 77 runs.

This is the first test match between the two countries since Afghanistan was admitted as a test playing nation in 2018. (AP)

