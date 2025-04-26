Abhishek Nayar, Paras Mhambrey Appointed Mentors of T20 Mumbai League Teams

Former India cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey were on Saturday appointed mentors of the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri sides respectively in the T20 Mumbai League, beginning here next month. the T20 Mumbai League is scheduled from May 26 to June 8.

Agency News PTI| Apr 26, 2025 09:08 PM IST
Abhishek Nayar, Paras Mhambrey Appointed Mentors of T20 Mumbai League Teams
Abhishek Nayar (Photo Credits: @KKR_Xtra/X)

Mumbai, Apr 26: Former India cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey were on Saturday appointed mentors of the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri sides respectively in the T20 Mumbai League, beginning here next month.

Nayar was recently removed as the assistant coach of the Indian men's cricket team following which he rejoined the IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai T20 League’s Third Edition Set To Be Organised at Wankhede Stadium.

Returning after a six-year break, the T20 Mumbai League is scheduled from May 26 to June 8. It will feature eight teams and a record number of 2,800 cricketers have registered for Season 3.

The coaching line-up at the League features some of Mumbai's most seasoned names with Omkar Salvi, Rajesh Pawar, Atul Ranade and Pravin Tambe among head coaches of franchises. Rohit Sharma Set To Be Ambassador of T20 Mumbai League; Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube to Feature in Tournament.

"At the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), we are committed to promoting and empowering our local coaches and support staff, ensuring they receive greater opportunities to grow and contribute not only to Mumbai cricket but also to Indian cricket," said Ajinkya Naik, president, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

