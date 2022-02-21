Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has said that every bowler in his side needs to be ready to bowl at the death overs as this is a big responsibility.

Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Harshal Patel returned with three wickets while Venkatesh Iyer also got two wickets.

"I think so. I have done it in the IPL for CSK for the last four years. Playing for India is a greater responsibility and five months before the World Cup, we all have to be ready as a bowler to bowl in the death. You have to be ready to use your variations, you are going to go for runs but one six or four shouldn't play on your mind. We have to be mentally tough and think about the next delivery," Shardul told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"You have to follow a process. The basic idea was to bowl wide yorkers from the end I was bowling, maybe slower yorkers or normal yorkers," he added.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) starred with the bat as India posted 184/5 in the allotted twenty overs. In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 more runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

With this win, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well. India will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday.

Shardul has been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)