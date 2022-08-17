New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI): Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26. But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition. The 24-year-old had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. CWG 2022: Why is Neeraj Chopra Not Participating at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham? Check Reason

He was advised one-month rest. "Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," said a source. Birmingham CWG silver medalist Avinash Sable figured in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.