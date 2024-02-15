Kathmandu [Nepal], February 15 (ANI): Nepal's unbeaten forte of 15 games in home ground came to an end on Thursday as the Rhinos lost their first match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 to Namibia on Thursday.

The inaugural match of the tri-series under the CWC League 2 played at the TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur saw Nepal's defeat on home ground after it had remained unbeaten in the past 15 matches.

Losing the toss, Nepal was invited to the pitch for batting but the Rhinos bundled out for a lowly total of 132 runs in 41.1 overs with Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus (5/28) completing a five-wicket haul.

The Rhinos were punished for their lacklustre batting show, being reduced to 21-4 at one point after losing captain Rohit Paudel in 9.3 overs.

Opener Kushal Bhurtel was out for a golden duck while Anil Sah, who came third to bat, was dismissed for just eight runs in 2.1 overs. Skipper Paudel contributed just a single score in his 13-knock play before being bowled out. Kushal Malla was then dismissed for 15 runs and Sompal Kami for two runs.

Bhim Sharki, who was the only stand-out batter, tried to steady the innings for Nepal, scoring 44 off 86 with two fours and a six. Sharki lost his wicket to Gerhard Erasmus at 27.4 overs. Gulshan Jha (21 in 31 balls, with three fours), Pawan Sarraf (12) and Karan KC (16) took Nepal to 132-10 in 41.1 overs.

In reply, Namibia chased down the target in 33.1 overs, accumulating 134 runs. Jan Frylinck top-scored for the visitors, putting up 34 runs off 53 deliveries, with four bonudaries while Nicol Loftie-Eaton fired five hits to the fences scoring 31 runs in his 30-knock play, with five fours.

Likewise, opener Michael van Ligen contributed 23 runs muscling three boundaries. JJ Smith also managed an unbeaten 17 runs, facing 35 deliveries. Despite Nepal's attempts to turn the match in their favour, the hosts were unable to hold back Namibia.

For Nepal, Sompal Kami grabbed three wickets while Lalit Rajbanshi dismissed two Namibian batters. Rohit Paudel also collected a wicket. The hosts face the Netherlands in their second match of the tri-series on Saturday.

The first of the 24 tri-series that form a part of the qualification process for the 2027 Cricket World Cup kicked off in Kathmandu on Thursday. League 2 also consists of Canada, Oman, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The competition has been extended to eight teams from the previous inaugural seven-team League 2 that ran from 2019 to 2023.

Each tri-series will consist of six matches and the competition will have a total of 144 one-day internationals throughout the League 2 cycle. Each nation will host three tri-series and play a further six series away from home for a total of 36 matches. The top four teams from the League 2 will automatically progress to the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four teams can still make it to the World Cup Qualifier but will have to compete in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff which will also include the top four teams from the Cricket World Cup Challenge League. The top four teams in the playoff will advance to the World Cup Qualifier. Teams failing to secure automatic qualification to the World Cup based on the ICC ODI rankings will also join the Qualifier.

Nepal, Namibia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and League 2 champions Scotland are returning to League 2 after featuring in the last editions, while the Netherlands and Canada are the new entrants.

Scotland was expected to be promoted to the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League but after the International Cricket Council said there will not be a second edition of the Super League, the Scots remained in the competition. The Netherlands joined the fray after having previously played in the 2020-2023 Super League. Canada were promoted to League 2 after they finished above Jersey and Papua New Guinea in the last edition's Qualifier-playoff.

Papua New Guinea, who finished at the bottom of the 2019-2023 League 2, were relegated to the Challenge League. (ANI)

