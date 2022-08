The Hague [Netherlands], August 21 (ANI): Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI against Pakistan in Rotterdam.

de Leede was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the use of an audible obscenity during an international match.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Antony Left Out of Ajax Squad As He Forces Move To Premier League Giants.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to de Leede's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of the Netherlands' innings. de Leede played the ball directly to a fielder and used inappropriate language which was heard through the stump microphone and on the live broadcast, necessitating an apology to the public by the commentators.

Also Read | Usain Bolt Birthday Special: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Legendary Sprinter You Need To Know.

de Leede admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Nitin Bathi, third umpire Rizwan Akram and fourth official Adriaan van den Dries levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)