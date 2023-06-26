Harare, Jun 26 (PTI) All-rounder Logan van Beek's super over heroics powered Netherlands to a famous win over the West Indies, who suffered their second consecutive ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier defeat, here on Monday.

The defeat means, the two-time former champions will now have to beat Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland, then hope results go in their favour to stand a chance of qualifying for the prestigious tournament.

The Christchurch-born Van Beek, who has also represented New Zealand at the World U-19 Basketball Championships in 2009, struck 30 with the bat before taking the ball and conceding just eight, leading his side to a victory which saw them finish second in Group A and take two valuable points into the Super Six stage.

Elsewhere, Sean Williams' swashbuckling 174 helped Zimbabwe maintain their 100 per cent record as they beat USA by 304 runs.

A Harare thriller saw both the Netherlands and the West Indies finish on 374 from their 50 overs, at which point van Beek took centre stage.

Having fallen to the final ball of the regular innings for a 14-ball 28 with just a single required, the all-rounder struck three sixes and three fours from the super over bowled by Jason Holder.

Holder had earlier held a brilliant catch to dismiss van Beek and force the unlikely tie but the Dutchman then seized control, removing Johnson Charles and Romario Shepherd with consecutive balls following his fireworks with the bat to decide the outcome.

The Windies started strongly with the bat after being put in as openers Johnson Charles and Brandon King (76) added 101 before the former was trapped lbw for 54.

Saqib Zulfiqar dismissed Sharmah Brooks (25) and King (76) in consecutive overs before another century stand, this time between Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran, ended when the former was caught on the rope while looking to bring up a half-century with a maximum.

Pooran brought up his second consecutive century before kicking on with Keemo Paul as the Windies hammered 61 off the last five overs.

Netherlands openers Vikramjit Singh (37) and Max O'Dowd (36) added 71 inside 10 overs in reply but Roston Chase dismissed both as West Indies fought back.

Wesley Barresi (27) and Bas de Leede (33) kept Netherlands on track and after both were removed by Akeal Hosein, Teja Nidamanuru and captain Scott Edwards put on 143 from just 15 overs to set up a frantic finish.

Edwards (67) was first to go and the game was back in the balance when centurion Nidamanuru (111) picked out Chase at third man.

Aryan Dutt (16) and van Beek took the equation to five from as many balls but Joseph took two wickets at the death to force a super over.

Van Beek made no mistake at the second time of asking to lead his side to a momentous victory following their highest-ever ODI score.

Williams maintains Zimbabwe's perfect record

============================

A USA side hampered by the absence of Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan were given a tough time by Zimbabwe's captain as Sean Williams inspired the hosts to their latest victory.

After being put in by Monank Patel, Zimbabwe's opening pair of Joylord Gumbie and Innocent Kaia started steadily, making 56 for the first wicket before Williams arrived at the crease.

He immediately set about dismantling the USA attack, hitting Nisarg Patel for three consecutive boundaries and brought up his 33-ball half-century with a six off Singh.

His century followed off just 70 deliveries but Gumbie's luck ran out on 78 when he was stumped off the bowling of Nosthush Kenjige.

Sikandar Raza was in an equally destructive mood, hitting 48 off 27 before Ryan Burl made a quickfire 47 from 16 deliveries.

Williams finally fell for 174 but, with 408 on the board, the stand-in captain had more than fulfilled his duties with the bat. Zimbabwe's bowlers then backed him up with a trio of early wickets putting them in a commanding position.

