Two-times Cricket World Cup champions are going through a state of turmoil currently in their cricket. Their recent performance in either format are not very encouraging and their last successful ICC competition campaign was in 2016 when they ended up as the Champions of the T20 World Cup. They had a very poor outing in the 2022 T20 World Cup where they failed to qualify for the main competition and now this time they same threat looms at their head as they have lost consecutive matches against Zimbabwe and Netherlands at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier 2023. The loss against Netherlands was rather gut-wrenching as they have scored 374 in the first innings only for the bowlers to concede it and then lose it after the match went into Super Over. Meanwhile, fans wanting to know if West Indies are out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, will get the complete information here. Netherlands Beat West Indies via Super Over at ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier; Logan van Beek's All-Round Performance Helps Dutchmen Register Memorable Victory.

Are West Indies Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualification? Here Is the Scenario

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Will be hosted with ten participant teams. Eight of the teams have qualified directly and for the final two spots, ICC is hosting the Qualifiers. 10 teams are playing in these Qualifiers, divided into two groups. Three top teams from each group will move into the Super Six stage. Top two teams of the Super Six will qualify for the Final and also the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted by India in October.

West Indies, after playing 4 games are currently at 3rd place in the Group A and has two teams under them. They have 4 points while Nepal has 2 points and USA has zero points on the board. West Indies, as a result, despite the losses against Zimbabwe and Netherlands will qualify from the group into the Super Six stage. Although they will have a huge disadvantage there as they will have zero points to start with in the Super Six stage as they will play the three teams from the Group B while the likes of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will have a headstart with points in their kitty against the teams qualified. Carnage! Logan van Beek Smashes 30 Runs in Super Over vs West Indies During ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier (Watch Video).

West Indies are still not knocked out of the World Cup. They have to win all their games in the Super Six with big margin and hope for some results to go in their favour. But at the current situation, their chances look slim and they have not displayed the level of cricket that would convince the fans and the cricketing world that they can make a miracle possible. Although, cricket is game of uncertainty and they would definitely want to push the envelope as much as possible.

