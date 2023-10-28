Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): A four-wicket haul by Paul van Meekeren and a half-century by skipper Scott Edwards were the highlights as Netherlands stunned Bangladesh by 87 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.

With this loss, Bangladesh is out of the WC, having lost five of six matches. The Netherlands has won two games, lost four and with four points is at the eighth spot.

In the chase of 230 runs, Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek struck early for the Netherlands and removed Litton Das (3) and Tanzid Hasan (15) respectively. Bangladesh was 19/2 in 5.2 overs.

At the end of first powerplay, Bangladesh was at 39/2 in 10 overs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed for just nine as Paul van Meekeran struck with a catch by van Beek at slips. Bangladesh was 45/3 in 11.5 overs.

Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in 12.3 overs.

Paul struck once again, as skipper Shakib al Hasan (5) was caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Scott Edwards and so was Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35 in 40 balls, with five fours and a six), with Bas de Leede getting a wicket. Bangladesh was 69/5 in 16.5 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (1) was clean-bowled by Paul, giving him his third wicket. Bangladesh was 70/6 in 17.4 overs.

Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hassan put up a fight, taking Bangladesh beyond the 100-run mark in 27.3 overs.

A run-out by De Leede cut short their partnership at 38 runs, removing Mahedi for 17. De Leede also removed Mahmudullah for just 20 off 41 balls, with two fours. Bangladesh was 113/8 in 32.3 overs.

Netherlands won the match by 87 runs, bundling out Bangladesh for 142 in 42.2 overs.

Meekeran (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. Bas also took two wickets, while van Beek, Aryan Dutt and Colin Ackermann took one wicket each.

Earlier, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards' half-century took the Dutch side to 229 against Bangladesh in the 28th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

However, the Bangladesh bowling attack displayed a stunning performance to restrict the Netherlands to 229 runs. After the Dutch side lost early wickets against the Bengal Tigers, Wesley Barresi (41) got hold of the inning. On the other hand, Edwards (68) got the upper hand on the Bangladesh bowling attack and scored his half-century.

Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam scalped two wickets each in the game to keep a check on the run rate.

Before the start of the game, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first.

Taskin Ahmed made the first breakthrough for Bangladesh after he dismissed Vikramjit Singh in the 1.4 overs for three runs (NED 3-1). The other Dutch opener Max ODowd went for a duck after Shoriful Islam bagged his wicket in the 2.2 overs (NED 4-2).

In the first powerplay, the Netherlands scored 47 runs and Bangladesh bagged two wickets.Wesley Barresi scored 41 runs from 41 balls but had to leave the crease after Mustafizur dismissed him in the 13.4 overs (NED 63-3).

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan removed Colin Ackermann for 15 runs from 33 balls in the 14.4 overs (NED 63-4).

Bas de Leede too couldn't lead the Dutch side after Taskin Ahmed picked his wicket in the 26.6 overs for 17 runs (NED 107-5).

In the 25.2 overs, the Dutch side crossed the 100 runs mark after playing 152 balls. In the 38.2 overs, Scott Edwards' side reached the 150-run mark after playing 230 balls.

After playing six fours, Scott Edwards had to leave the crease after Mustafizur bagged his wicket in the 44.3 overs (NED 185-6).

In the second powerplay, the Netherlands made 108 runs. The Bengal Tigers picked up three wickets in the first inning.

Sybrand Engelbrecht played a 35-run knock but Sybrand Engelbrecht picked his wicket in the 45.1 overs (NED 185-7).

Shariz Ahmad was run out in the 47.1 overs after scoring six runs (NED 194-8).

Shoriful Islam picked his second wicket of the game after dismissing Aryan Dutt for nine runs in the 48.5 overs (NED 212-9).

In the 47.4 overs, the Dutch side crossed the 200-run mark after 286 balls. On the other hand, Bangladesh gave 12 extras.

In the 49.6 overs, Paul van Meekeren was dismissed by Mahedi Hasan for a duck (NED 229-10)Mustafizur Rahman led the Bangladesh bowling attack after he bagged two wickets in his 10-over spell and gave away 36 runs. Shakib picked just one wicket. (ANI)

