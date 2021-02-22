Manchester [UK], February 22 (ANI): Even though Manchester City enjoy a massive 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the title race is not over just yet.

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League after securing a 3-1 win over Newcastle United. Prior to this, the club was held to a draw by Everton and West Brom in the league. However, the team put on a dominating display against Newcastle United to ensure they secure three points from the game.

"I am never going to say it's done until it's done. We have seen so many examples of teams that have hung in there, have kept working and have kept doing their own jobs. Something might happen. It's not something we think about -- we just think about our own performances. That's the only thing we can control. We have got loads to play for, and as a team we've got loads to improve on," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"To build momentum by going on the pitch and playing well is important. We have had a couple of setbacks in West Brom and Sheffield United where I can sit here and explain why we did not get the points we deserved but that's not what I want to do. For me, the boys are really focused. We have been good at recovering mentally and physically. It's not easy playing Thursday night [In the Europa League] and coming back here. Maybe that's why we needed 45 minutes to get going," he added.

During the match, Marcus Rashford had put Manchester United ahead in the 30th minute when he nutmegged Emil Krafth, beat him again inside the penalty area, and drilled the ball beyond goalkeeper Karl Darlow at his near post.

The lead, however, did not last long as Newcastle United managed to equalise six minutes later through Allan Saint-Maximin. Daniel James had restored the hosts' lead in the 57th minute before Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left, following Willock's foul on Rashford.

Manchester United now have 49 points, ahead of third-placed Leicester City on goal difference and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City. (ANI)

