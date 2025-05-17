Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) A new cricket stadium at Amingaon, on the outskirts of Guwahati, with facilities to host international matches, will be ready by February next year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He emphasised that the government was creating infrastructure and providing competitive platforms for aspiring sportsperson, with the onus on the youth to utilise the opportunities to their best advantage.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the construction of the Amingaon cricket stadium, Sarma said, "Guwahati already has two big stadiums, at Sarusajai and Barsapara. This one at Amingaon, where 20,000 people will be able to watch cricket together, will be completed by February next year."

"It is a stadium with all modern facilities. Allied work related to the stadium will also be completed by February…Work is on for adequate parking facilities, etc, so that ODIs, T20s can be hosted here also in the future," he added.

The Sarusajai stadium has multiple sporting facilities, including athletics track and football field, while the Barsapara one is a cricket stadium, the lone current venue for international cricket matches in North East.

Sarma also reviewed the progress of work of an under-construction swimming pool and witnessed a practice match at the National Centre of Excellence badminton stadium at Amingaon.

He maintained that when Assam goes on to host its next National Games, enough number of stadiums will be available. The state had hosted the Games in 2007.

These stadiums can also host mega musical shows, like the ones by leading national and international stars in Shillong, the chief minister added.

On potential for sportspersons to emerge from the state, Sarma said, "The players have to come forth themselves. We can give the infrastructure. We have been hosting 'Khel Maharan', taking the competition to the grassroots level. Determination to put in the effort has to come from the players."

