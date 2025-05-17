In what could be a relief for cricket and IPL fans across the globe, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to feature in IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings. The former franchise captain is yet to give CSK management any hint about bidding adieu to T20 cricket, the wicket-keeper batter is currently leading the five-time IPL champions in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 as a stand-in captain. IPL 2025: Indian Premier League Set To Resume on May 17 With Royal Challengers Bengaluru Taking On Kolkata Knight Riders.

As per a report in the Times of India, franchise insiders have stated that Dhoni, who is 43 years old, has not indicated anything about taking retirement. Dhoni still has a few months to decide on his IPL future with CSK, but the consensus within the CSK circle is that the former captain still has to finish things before calling it time on T20 franchise cricket.

CSK have already been knocked out of IPL 2025 and currently occupy the bottom place in the points table with six points out of 12 games.

The absence of regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad forced the former captain to take over the reins mid-season. MS Dhoni Poses for Pictures With Eden Gardens Groundstaff After KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Dhoni has scored 180 runs in 12 matches, which is below par for the modern-day maverick. Dhoni's captaincy has also come under fire, with CSK giving away matches from a position of strength multiple times this season.

CSK will restart their IPL 2025 season on May 20, hosting Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after the tournament resumes following a one-week suspension.

