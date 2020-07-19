Sydney [Australia], July 19 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka and Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been appointed as senior assistant and batting coach of New South Wales, having previously served as assistant coach between 2010 and 2014.

The likes of former Cricket Australia pathways coach Chris Rogers and former West Indies assistant Toby Radford are also believed to have applied for the role, but they fell short of Hathurusingha's deep and impressive CV, which will afford the NSW batsmen a broad education in handling different challenges in all conditions, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Also Read | WI 201/4 in 69 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Dismisses Kraigg Brathwaite.

Hathurusingha's appointment is the first significant move by Greg Mail after he became the Blues' head of cricket in May, rounding out a coaching staff that also features Phil Jaques as head coach alongside pace bowling coach Andre Adams and spin bowling coach Anthony Clark.

Earlier, batting coach Michael Yardy returned home for family reasons halfway through a two-year deal he had signed in 2019.

Also Read | Alaves vs Barcelona Match, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

Hathurusingha returned Australia after a messy departure from his time as Sri Lanka coach, after the board stopped paying him in October 2019 but did not formally terminate his contract until early this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)