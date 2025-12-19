Wellington [New Zealand], December 19 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO Scott Weenink announced that he will step down from his post on January 30 next year due to differences with "several member associations" and the players' association regarding the "future priorities of NZC and long-term direction of the game.

In a media statement issued on NZC's official website, Scott said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "After careful consideration, it has become clear that I hold a different view from several member associations, and the NZCPA [New Zealand Cricket Players' Association], on the future priorities for NZC, including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand. Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organisation for new leadership to take NZC forward."

"While I am saddened to leave after such a successful period, I do not wish to create ongoing instability by continuing without the support of some key stakeholders. I depart with pride in the excellent progress made by NZC during my time as CEO, and confidence in the people in NZC who will carry the game forward."

"I will return to the role of executive chair of Xceda Group, subject to regulatory approvals, in the new year. I will take with me great memories of my time with NZC," he concluded.

Scott was appointed as the CEO of NZC back in August 2023. Under him, some of the country's best accomplishments include winning the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the men's team delivering a humiliating whitewash series loss to India at their home after 12 years last year and reaching the ICC Champions Trophy finals this year.

His announcement comes the day after plans were put in place for New Zealand's own franchise tournament, NZ20, to launch by January 2027. The league's operational model would be similar to the Caribbean Premier League, with NZC giving a licence but the league being managed independently. The tournament is set to replace the men's and women's Super Smash, which has been around since 2006.

Also, the league is yet to get approval from NZC. Don MacKinnon, who heads the NZ20 establishment committee, wishes to have clarity over that call, ideally by January 2026. (ANI)

