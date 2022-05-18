Auckland [New Zealand], May 18 (ANI): New Zealand's star cricketer Katey Martin called time on her decorated cricketing career, which spanned 21 years, on Wednesday.

Her 19-year international career makes her the longest serving modern-day New Zealand cricketer while her 169 domestic one-day games is a New Zealand record for both men and women.

A stalwart of the New Zealand cricketing scene over the past two decades, Martin leaves the game with "no regrets" and is looking forward to life after cricket.

She finished just shy of 200 international appearances with 199 caps to her name including 103 ODIs, 95 T20Is and a solitary Test.

"It's been an incredible experience. To all my team-mates, coaches, opposition, fans and friends I've met along the way, I want to thank you for making my time in cricket so memorable. I also want to thank New Zealand Cricket, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and Otago Cricket for their support over my entire career," Katey Martin said in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

"Cricket really has given me my life - from leaving Dunedin as a youngster to attend the NZC Academy in Christchurch to traveling the world as a WHITE FERN and representing my country - it's been a dream come true," she added.

Martin reserved the biggest thanks for her parents, who have been a constant source of support throughout her career.

"I've been fortunate to have a very supportive family throughout my time. Dad travelled to India for my debut in 2003 and has made his presence known around the boundary ropes ever since. Both Mum and Dad took a campervan around the North Island for the recent Women's World Cup - to say I've been lucky to have them on this journey with me is an understatement, said Martin.

Martin said arriving at her decision to retire wasn't easy but acknowledged her mind was pretty much made up before the WHITE FERNS final ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan.

"I knew heading into that match it could be my last time playing for New Zealand, hence why I was quite emotional. I took some time after the tournament to talk to family and friends to solidify my decision before making it official today," she said.

Throughout her career, Martin has enjoyed watching women's cricket evolve and is excited to see the next phase of this growth take shape.

"The women's game is going from strength to strength. We saw at the recent Women's World Cup here at home how much the standard of cricket has risen and I'll be excited to watch it continue to develop over the coming seasons."

Martin is now looking at her own transition out of playing and is hoping that will include more commentary work as well as turning her hand to coaching the next wave of young wicket-keepers.

"I've loved being involved with Spark Sport learning from some of the best cricket broadcasters in the country, as well as rubbing shoulders with several of our greatest players. I'm passionate about leaving the game in a better place and would be very keen to help coach and develop our next generation of keepers. It's definitely somewhere I feel I can give back to a game that has given me so much," she added. (ANI)

