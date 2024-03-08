Newcastle (England), Mar 8 (AP) Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier will miss at least two games because of a calf injury, manager Eddie Howe confirmed Friday.

Trippier was substituted early in the second half of Newcastle's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Day 2: India’s Tail Leaves England Frustrated as Hosts Surge to 255-Run Lead at Stumps.

Newcastle plays at Chelsea on Monday in the Premier League and at Manchester City next Saturday in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The injury will likely prevent Trippier from playing in England's two friendlies during the international break later this month.

“It's a minor injury, but the scans showed enough to probably keep him out for the next two games and we hope he'll be back for the first game after the international break although that's not absolutely guaranteed,” Howe said at a news conference.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Tino Livramento replaced Trippier in the 52nd minute against Wolves and scored in stoppage time for his first Newcastle goal since joining last summer.

“It's been a brilliant start to his Newcastle career, whether he's played right back or left back or in the wide positions, which he had done especially during our injury difficulties,” Howe said.

The 21-year-old Livramento “showed his running ability and then his technical quality to score,” the manager added. “I've been delighted with how he's started here.”

Livramento has the chance to play his way into more minutes.

“If you ask Tino, that will be his aim. If you're not in the team, your aim and ambition should be to try and get into the team to try and prove you are better than the teammate that you are competing against,” Howe said.

“If you have that in your squad, I think you've got a healthy squad.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)