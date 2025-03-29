Mumbai, March 29: Ending a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy deserves an official party. Newcastle will get one Saturday when the team holds an open-top bus parade to celebrate its English League Cup title. More than 150,000 fans are expected to join the celebration. The parade route runs from St James' Park, through the city center and ends at the Town Moor, an open space where a stage has been erected for an hour-long event that will include comments from players and a trophy lift. Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales Recreates Lionel Messi's Viral 'Trophy in Bed' Picture After Magpies Beat Liverpool To Win Carabao Cup 2024–25 (See Post).

The Saudi-backed team beat Liverpool 2-1 nearly two weeks ago at Wembley Stadium for its first major domestic trophy since the FA Cup in 1955. The club also won the now-defunct Inter-Cities Fairs Cup — a European competition — in 1969.

The bus was scheduled to set off from the stadium at 4:30 p.m. local time. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been nominated for a municipal honor called the “ Freedom of the City. ” Club figures who have received the recognition include Alan Shearer, Bobby Robson and Shaka Hislop.

