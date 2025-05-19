New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The BCCI on Monday termed as "speculative and imaginary" the report which claimed that it has decided to pull out of men's Asia Cup and women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

A media report, quoting sources, said that BCCI won't let Indian teams compete in the two Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events at a time when the cricket body is being headed by a Pakistani and just days back the two neighbouring nations were involved in a military conflict.

Also Read | Bibiano Fernandes Hails India's 'Tremendous Character' After SAFF U19 Championship 2025 Title Win Against Bangladesh.

Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also PCB Chairman, holds the position of President in the ACC.

Defending champions India are the hosts for the Men's Asia Cup, to be played in the T20 format, in September while Sri Lanka have been allotted the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Says No ACC-Related Issues Have Been Discussed at Any Level.

"Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in the Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC events. Such news is devoid of any truth as till now, the BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the ensuing ACC events, leave alone writing anything to the ACC," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to PTI.

Saikia added that BCCI is focussed on ensuring the smooth conduct of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the upcoming five-match Test series against England beginning next month.

"At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and the subsequent England series, both men and women. The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level, hence any news or report on that is purely speculative and imaginary.

"It may be said that the BCCI, as and when any discussion on any ACC event takes place and any important decision is reached, the same will be announced through the media," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)