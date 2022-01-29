New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Pro Kabaddi League organisers, Marshal Sports, on Saturday released the schedule for the next part of the tournament, starting Monday.

Teams will fight for a position on top of the points table and fans will get to witness some of the biggest rivalries and seven days of edge-of-seat, high quality action on the mat from January 31 to February 6.

Also Read | Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, BPL 2022 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Cricket Telecast Details of KT vs FBA on TV With T20 Match Time in India.

Haryana Steelers will take on the Gujarat Giants in the first match of the day on December 31, followed by Dabang Delhi KC's clash against U Mumba.

"Patna Pirates will resume matches by playing against Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha and more, whereas Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the great Southern Derby," the organisers said in a statement.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

PKL season 8 has been conducted day-on-day basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)