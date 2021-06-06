Paris [France], June 6 (ANI): France head coach Didier Deschamps has said that central midfielder N'Golo Kante completely deserves to win Ballon d'Or this season.

Kante was in amazing form this season and he helped Chelsea win the Champions League. He was also named as Man of the Match in both the semifinals and finals of the Champions League.

"N'Golo, he doesn't have the record of a striker. He can score a few goals but because of what he does everyone must have watched his last games, especially the Champions League final, N'Golo is also a driving force," Deschamps told RTL, as reported by Goal.com.

"The Ballon d'Or? He deserves it. You know the criteria as well as I do, it mainly concerns offensive players. When there was a defender or a midfielder, it was because there was no attacking player who had really marked the football year. He is one of those driving forces of the France team too, he has a place - it is not in relation to his size by saying that he is small, but he is huge," he added.

Deschamps has also indicated that he is open to extending his contract as the head coach after 2022.

The 52-year-old is currently into the ninth year of his reign as coach of France but he only has 12 months remaining on his current deal.

"I may continue after 2022 with the agreement of my president. People have to want to keep me and for that you need results. I will do something else at some point, but I am thriving in this role of manager," said Deschamps.

"I have a contract until December 2022, but today I am not thinking of becoming a club coach. I am very happy, all the conditions are met," he added.

Under Deschamps, France had managed to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the side had reached the finals of UEFA Euro 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)